Health Dept ACS writes Centre to supply 25 lakh doses of Covishield to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has once again requested Centre to supply Covid vaccine. In a letter to the Additional Health Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the ACS of Odisha Health Department PK Mohapatra requested to supply at least 25 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to the State.

Odisha has already administered more than 39,84,878 lakh does of vaccine to Health Care workers, Front line workers and citizens above 45 years. So far 15,55,422 lakh citizens aged 45 years and above have been vaccinated. However, due to extremely low supply of vaccines to our State, we had to close down two thirds of our vaccination centres, also mentioned in the letter.

