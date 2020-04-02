Bhubaneswar: The fifth person from Odisha who was found coronavirus positive yesterday picked up our phone call only after 49 attempts, intimated Subroto Bagchi, Odisha’s COVID 19 spokesperson briefing media today in Bhubaneswar.

Bagchi said that many people are hiding the fact though they know that they have corona symptoms. “And they are doing it out of fear. The person who avoided our phone call for 48 times did it out of fear,” he said. The COVID 19 spokesperson advised to triumph over fear.

“If you feel you have COVID 19 symptoms please come forward with courage and reveal that you have symptoms. By this you can save yourself and your family. Everybody take a vow that if coronavirus symptoms found you will accept it and come forward for necessary measures,” Bagchi said.

Fever, cough and problem in breathing are the symptoms of coronavirus. It can be cured after staying in isolation for 14 days. 90 per cent of the people have recovered from this deadly disease. Hence, we should fight against it without fear.

When it comes to Odisha so far a total number of 900 samples have been sent for test. Of them five were found COVID-19 positive.