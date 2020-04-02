Persons having symptoms of coronavirus must inform Health dept Subroto Bagch

He picked up our phone call only after 49th attempt: Odisha COVID 19 spokesperson Bagchi

By KalingaTV Bureau
175

Bhubaneswar: The fifth person from Odisha who was found coronavirus positive yesterday picked up our phone call only after 49 attempts, intimated Subroto Bagchi, Odisha’s COVID 19 spokesperson briefing media today in Bhubaneswar.

Bagchi said that many people are hiding the fact though they know that they have corona symptoms. “And they are doing it out of fear. The person who avoided our phone call for 48 times did it out of fear,” he said. The COVID 19 spokesperson advised to triumph over fear.

Related News

Odisha govt releases details of 5th COVID-19 Positive…

Ministry Of Railways Clarifies Stance On Train Ticket…

3 Districts In Odisha To Receive Rainfall Today: Met Dept

Ritual for beginning of wood cutting for Puri Rathayatra…

“If you feel you have COVID 19 symptoms please come forward with courage and reveal that you have symptoms. By this you can save yourself and your family. Everybody take a vow that if coronavirus symptoms found you will accept it and come forward for necessary measures,” Bagchi said.

Fever, cough and problem in breathing are the symptoms of coronavirus. It can be cured after staying in isolation for 14 days. 90 per cent of the people have recovered from this deadly disease. Hence, we should fight against it without fear.

When it comes to Odisha so far a total number of 900 samples have been sent for test. Of them five were found COVID-19 positive.

You might also like
State

Odisha govt releases details of 5th COVID-19 Positive patient; seals major areas in…

State

Ministry Of Railways Clarifies Stance On Train Ticket Booking After 14th April

State

3 Districts In Odisha To Receive Rainfall Today: Met Dept

State

Ritual for beginning of wood cutting for Puri Rathayatra chariots begins in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.