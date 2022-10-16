Happy Birthday Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s birthday today. After becoming CM for 5 terms, still this legend is loved by people for his works. As he is scheduled to visit Hyderabad today for the Odisha Investors’ meet. He has requested people not to visit Naveen Nivas today to convey birthday wish. The chief minister said that he is always grateful for the love, respect and blessings of the people of Odisha

As per reports, Naveen Patnaik took birth on 16th October 1946 at Anand Bhawan of Cuttack in Odisha. He is the third son of legendary personality Biju Patnaik.

Naveen is an art lover since childhood. Art, culture and history are his favourite subject. In his early days he was spending most of his times in reading and writing. After completion of graduation from Delhi University he was spending much of his time on writing.

A Second Paradise: Indian Courtly Life, A Desert Kingdom: The Rajputs of Bikaner, The Garden of Life – an introduction to the healing plants of India, are the popular books authored by Naveen.

Besides writing, he also loved to tour. He was much anxious to know about new places. For long, he was not associated with Politics.

In 1997 Naveen Patnaik initiated his Political career. Following demise of his father Biju Patnaik he entered to politics. Then, he was better known as the son of Biju Patnaik. From there, his life took a twist.

Naveen Patnaik won from Aska as a MP from Janata Dal. After one year Janata Dal collapsed and a new party came into existence named Biju Janata Dal (BJD). And from there Naveen Patnaik started a news innings with the election symbol crunch.