CM Naveen to attend ‘Odisha Investors Meet’ in Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik will attend the Odisha Investors Meet in Hyderabad on October 17, confirmed various official sources.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a tweet on its official twitter handle, “To woo investors & present investment opportunities in Odisha, CM @Naveen_Odisha will hold one-on-one meetings with business tycoons at the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad on Oct 17.”

According to officials, the Chief Minister is likely to hold one-to-one meetings with several industrial captains including the Hyderabad-based investors in the daytime while a mega roadshow for the investors will be organised in the evening.

During the meeting, the focus will be given to attract more investors in IT, pharma, health care and textile sectors towards Odisha, they said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had participated in investors’ meetings at Dubai, New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Notably, the Odisha government is going to organise the third edition of Make-in-Odisha conclave from November 30 to December 4, 2022 to showcase the diverse business-friendly ecosystem of Odisha to potential investors who could invest in the state.