Hanging body of Odisha woman cricketer Rajashree found

Cuttack: The hanging body of the woman cricketer who had gone missing on January 11 has been recovered from inside a forest in Gurudijhatia police limits in Cuttack.

Rajashree Swain an Odisha woman cricketer had gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Cuttack. Police had recovered her bike from a forest.

It is worth mentioning that Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) had lodged a complaint with Mangalabag police.

The cricketer was a part of the 25-member team that had participated in a cricket training camp in Cuttack.

However, she went missing due to stress of not being selected.