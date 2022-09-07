Odisha news, Odisha news update, Odisha newspaper today, latest news, latest Odisha news in English, latest Odisha news today, latest Odisha news kalinga tv, Odisha news today headlines, Odia news today, Odisha news live, kalinga tv English, kalinga news English, kalinga news live today, kalinga newspaper, kalinga tv live

Hanging body of B Tech student recovered from house in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, the hanging body of a B Tech student was recovered from a house in the Railway Colony under Chandrasekharpur Police limits here in Odisha today. It is said to be a case of suicide due to family dispute.

The 24-years-old deceased student was a B Tech pass out from the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla of Sambalpur.

As per reports, all the family members of the girl had gone to the hospital for treatment of her ailing younger sister when she hanged herself from the ceiling fan with the help of a Dupatta and committed suicide.

After being informed, Chandrasekharpur police reached the spot, seized the body, and initiated a probe into the matter.

The body will be sent for autopsy on Thursday, informed Chandrashekarpur police.
It is to be noted that, in another case in August, a girl software engineer was found hanging in a rented house in Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar under Chandrashekharpur police limits in Bhubaneswar. The matter is still under investigation.

