Hanging body of a newlywed bride recovered in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The hanging body of a newlywed bride has been recovered from a closed house in Jaripatna village of Mancheswar police station limits in Bhubaneswar.

The family has however brought charges of murder against the in-laws of the woman, said reliable reports on Thursday.

The wonam has been identified as Laxmipriya Mohanty of Jagatsinghpur in Odisha. Last night, the family filed a complaint with the Mancheswar police station. Meanwhile the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

She had been married since the past two years and two months.

The Mancheswar police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter. The police are questioning the family members of the deceased’s husband and mother-in-law