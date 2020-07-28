Khordha: In a shocking incident, a half brunt body of a girl was recovered with her hands and legs tied in a abandoned house in Gosalpadia near Mukundprasad block here.

The identity of the deceased girl has not been confirmed yet as her face has been badly brunt and disfigured.

According to sources, the body was found in a abandoned house in an isolated place. The body of the girl was in a sitting position near a rock in a room of the house. It was half brunt from stomach to face with limbs tied.

The eyewitness said that the body seems to be brunt with the help of kerosene and logs. The locals suspecting this to be an unnatural death case have informed the local police.

As the place is the border of Jatani and Khordha, the town police station authorities have been informed.

The identity of the girl, reason of death and other facts remain a mystery relating to the case and will be known after the case is investigated by the police.