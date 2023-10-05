Habitual offenders in Bhubaneswar to be put behind bars ahead of Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the much-awaited Durga Puja celebrations, the Commissionerate police has decided to put habitual offenders in Bhubaneswar behind bars.

The DCP of Bhubaneswar Pratik Singh has given strict instructions in this regard to the police stations across Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, a list has been made in which the criminals with Non-bailable Warrants (NBWs) have been noted. CCTVs shall be installed across the capital city to keep a constant vigil on illegal activities.

Since people leave for their villages during the Puja holidays and the houses are locked, there are higher chances of theft, to prevent this Police Control Room (PCR) vans shall be deployed in various residential areas.

There shall be policemen in plain clothes across various puja pandals to prevent illegal activities and to safeguard the security of women in the pandals.

The objective of the twin city Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will be to keep the cities crime free.