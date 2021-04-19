Haats And Markets In Bhubaneswar To Be Decentralized: BMC

Bhubaneswar: Due to the shocking rise in Covid positives in the capital city of Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to decentralize the haats and markets.

This step will help in proper enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The BMC vide a circular issued on Monday decided to spread out the haats to avoid congestion and lower the risk of Covid infection.

The notice specified the following points:

The places identified during the 1st phase of the pandemic can be utilized this time again. The vendors should sit sufficiently apart so that social distancing norms are adhered by them as well as by the public. The Zonal DCs to undertake demarcations/barricading etc so that COVID norms can be followed properly. The Enforcement teams of BDA/BMC with the help of local police to ensure proper enforcement in periodic manner to ensure adherence to the guidelines.

Attached herewith is the entire notice: