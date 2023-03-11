Gym trainer rapes woman in Cuttack after mixing sedatives in her protein supplements

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a gym trainer allegedly raped a woman in Cuttack City after mixing sedatives in her protein supplements today.

As per the woman’s allegation, the accused gym trainer lured her on the pretext of giving protein supplements. However, he added some sedatives and raped her after she fell unconscious.

The victim realized that she was raped by her gym trainer only after gaining her senses. Later, she filed a complaint at the Markatnagar police station.

Based on her allegations, cops have started an investigation into the matter.

In her complaint, the woman said that she met the accused for the first time in the gym only.