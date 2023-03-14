Gym rape incident in Cuttack, victim refuses medical test

Cuttack: The victim who was allegedly raped by her gym trainer in Cuttack has refused to undergo a medical test said reports on Tuesday.

According to Section 164, the statement of a young woman was recorded in the court. The investigation of the Markatnagar police station is still underway. Police are looking for the youth against whom the woman has lodged the complaint.

In a shocking incident, a gym trainer allegedly raped a woman in Cuttack City after mixing sedatives in her protein supplements on March 16, 2022.

As per the woman’s allegation, the accused gym trainer lured her on the pretext of giving protein supplements. However, he added some sedatives and raped her after she fell unconscious.

The victim realized that she was raped by her gym trainer only after gaining her senses. Later, she filed a complaint at the Markatnagar police station. Based on her allegations, cops have started an investigation into the matter.

In her complaint, the woman said that she met the accused for the first time in the gym.