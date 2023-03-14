Missing Lawyers body found inside well in Cuttack

Cuttack: The body of a lawyer, who has been missing for four days, was recovered from a well in Cuttack. The family members of the lawyer have alleged that he has been killed over past enmity.

The deceased, Arya Choudhury of Nuasahi, was a resident of Cuttack. Arya has been missing from home since last Thursday. The family filed a complaint in the police station after not finding him after searching him for hours. After a long search, the police recovered his body from a well late Monday night.

After the police and scientific team arrived and examined the surrounding situation, the dead body was sent to Cuttack SCB Medical Center for autopsy. The body will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.

His mother revealed that Arya left home after receiving a call. After that he did not return home. So, she suspects that the same person has killed her son and threw him in the well.

The police have started investigating whether Arya died by jumping into the well or was killed and later his body was dumped in it.