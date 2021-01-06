Gun Seized From Passenger At Bhubaneswar Airport

By WCE 3
Bhubaneswar: A passenger has been arrested from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BBIA) on Wednesday for reportedly possessing a country-made gun. The accused passenger has been identified as Ramachandra Jena of Krushnaprasad in Puri district of Odisha.

According to reports, the Security Officers at the Bhubaneswar airport today seized the gun while inspecting the 23-year-old passenger’s luggage. Ramachandra was slated to travel in Air Asia flight No. 151563.

According to Air Asia Security in-charge, Prasant Dasmahapatra, Ramachandra was supposed to travel from Bhubaneswar to Bangalore and then to Chennai. However, the country-made firearm was detected from his luggage during luggage x-ray at around 6.20 PM.

Later, Prasant Dasmahapatra submitted a report over the matter and produced Ramachandra along with the firearm.

When asked about the matter, officials informed that a probe regarding the criminal antecedent of the accused and procurement of firearm has been already started.

