Bhubaneswar: A guard of an apartment in Patia area of Bhubaneswar has been arrested on the charges of sexually abusing a dog. This weird and inhuman act has reportedly taken place at around 8 pm.

A few people from an apartment in Patia area spotted the security guard while he was sexually exploiting a stray dog. They immediately grabbed the guard and restrained him.

These people then informed the Animal Welfare Trust, Ekamra chapter. The security guard involved in this act of bestiality has been arrested by the Infocity Police Station.

The dog in the meanwhile has been taken to OUAT hospital in Bhubaneswar and examined. As soon as the reports are received, action shall be taken against the accused said officers of the Infocity police station.

It should be noted that this is not the first such incident in Odisha. In an incident reported last year an Ola driver had been arrested for driving recklessly and killing a stray along with 4 of her puppies in Chandrashekharpur area of Bhubaneswar.

A week back, a pregnant stray had been beaten to death by a woman in Old Town area of Bhubaneswar.

Yet again on May 15 a dog had been tied by its legs and hands in Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar and beaten to death by an unknown person.