GST raids underway at 4 places in Cuttack

Cuttack: The GST Department is conducting simultaneous raids at four places in Cuttack city of Odisha on Friday.

The raids are underway in:

A commercial establishment at Manisahu square in Cuttack city. In an electronics shop. An electronics godown in the city.

According to details available, these establishments were allegedly involved in GST frauds of huge amounts.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

A GST raid had been conducted on February 8, 2023 in Cuttack city of Odisha in the afternoon said reliable reports. The raids were conducted in OMP Sai Nagar of Chauliaganj area.

The GST team has conducted raids on a sanitary ware shop identified as “Panchamukhi Sanitary” in the above-stated area.

There have been number of GST fraud allegations against the shop said reports. A 20-member GST team is conducting the raid. The raids are underway both in the owner’s house and shop said reports.