GST Raid In Jay Bajragnbali Ration Store In Bangomunda

Kantabanji: GST Team has conducted a raid on Jay Banjrangbali Ration Store in Bangomunda.

The team has checked various documents and papers of the store.

The department had received a complaint that the ration store evades taxes while whole-selling products.

In accordance with the complaint, the GST department had conducted a raid on the store.