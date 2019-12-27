Group clash over land dispute leaves 4 hurt in Keonjhar

Anandpur: At least two persons were hurt and an equal number sustained critical injuries in a group clash over land dispute in Amarang village under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district on Friday.

The injured persons have been identified as Rajendra Nayak, Ajay Nayak, Shakuntala Nayak and Sumati Nayak of the same village.

As per the report, Banshi Nayak and his four sons had encroached a piece of land owned by Rajendra Nayak long ago. The two families indulged in a heated argument after Banshi and his sons tried to construct a house on the disputed land this morning.

In a fit of rage Banshi’s family attacked Rajendra and his kin with sticks and axe inflicting critical injuries.

The injured persons were admitted to Anandpur Sub-Divisional Hospital post the attack.

Police have lodged a case in connection with the incident and started an investigation.