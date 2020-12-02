shooting in ganjam district odisha
The Critical Groom Being Taken To The Hospital

Groom Critical Hours Before Wedding After Being Shot At In Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: A groom-to-be has been shot at in Manikapur village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the man who has been shot at has been identified as Jitendra Barik. After the miscreants fired at him they hurled bombs at his house.

The man has been critically injured in the firing and has been been admitted to the MKCG Hospital at Berhampur for treatment.

According to sources, Jitendra was supposed to get married today.

An investigation has been launched by the Khalikote town police in this matter.

