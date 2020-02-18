Bhubaneswar: Naveen Patnaik arrives to take oath as Odisha Chief Minister at a function in Bhubaneswar on May 29, 2019. He was re-elected with a decisive majority in the Assembly elections. The 72-year-old Biju Janata Dal chief became one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the coastal state. (Photo: IANS)

Govt to focus on employment, value addition: Odisha CM

By IANS
0 19

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the state government is going to focus on employment and value addition on a big scale comparable to the best in the world.

The government will focus on bold industrialization, world class infrastructure, MSME clusters, Startup Hubs, and others.

Replying to the Governor’s address during the Motion of Thanks, the Chief Minister informed in the state assembly that the government’s resolve to carve out a New Odisha-Empowered Odisha is firm.

“There was a time Odisha was identified with acute poverty and calamities. Today, we are known for highest reduction of poverty in the country and setting global benchmarks in disaster management,” he added.

Related News

Actor, MP Anubhav Mohanty felicitates RPF Constable for…

Odisha Matric Exams To Start From Tomorrow Amidst High…

Couple Critical On Being Stabbed Over A Minor Tiff In…

2 die, 1 critical as truck hits bike in Odisha’s Ganjam

Informing that Odisha is the only state which has doubled farmers’ income, he said the government has brought more than eight million people out of poverty in the last decade.

This could not have been possible without bringing in significant improvements in the household income of the farmers of the state, said the Chief Minister.

“We are aware that the GenNext citizens of Odisha are aspirational. They want their State to emerge as a leader with confidence. My government is determined to measure up to that expectation and work hard for the complete transformation of the State by implementing the 5T Mantra,” said Patnaik.

He also informed about some of the ambitious targets which the state government is focusing on.

You might also like
State

Actor, MP Anubhav Mohanty felicitates RPF Constable for saving life of woman in…

State

Odisha Matric Exams To Start From Tomorrow Amidst High Security

State

Couple Critical On Being Stabbed Over A Minor Tiff In Bhubaneswar

State

2 die, 1 critical as truck hits bike in Odisha’s Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.