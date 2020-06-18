Govt Technical Consultant In Vigilance Net At Odisha’s Bhadrak

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: The Technical Consultant of the Bhadrak District Project Coordinator (DPC) office  has been caught  by vigilance sleuths on charges of acquiring disproportionate assets.

The man has been identified as Bailochan Puhana. The sleuths have conducted simultaneous raids at four of his residences and one office, simultaneously.

The places where raids are being conducted are as follows:

1. Puhana’s three storied residence located at Acharya Nagar in Bhadrak.

2. His paternal house at Bania

3. His office chamber in Bhadrak.

4. House of his relative in Tillo village in Bonta and

5. House of his relative in Tikitira village in Bonta

