Govt has sent Rs 62,361 Cr to 20 lakh people; know how to check whether you have received the money

Govt has sent Rs 62,361 Cr to 20 lakh people; know how to check whether you have received the money

While the last date for filing the income tax return (ITR) has been extended till November 30, several people are filing their ITR. Sometimes the taxpayers had to wait as it takes time for the ITR.

The Income Tax Department had decided for immediate issuance of all the pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Due to this, lakhs of taxpayers had applied for their ITR and the Income Tax department has given refund of Rs 62,361 crore to around 20 lakh taxpayers between April 8 and June 30.

Out of the 20 lakh taxpayers, 19.7 tax payers have received a personal refund of Rs over Rs 23 crore. If you are one of those who have applied for the refund but are yet to receive the money then we will let you know how to know about the status of the refund.

The Income Tax department on Friday informed that it has credited the refund money in the bank account of the taxpayers between April 8 and June 30.

Know how to get the refund soon:

The Income Tax Department has requested the people to respond to its mail immediately following which the refund can be done soon. In the mail, the Income Department generally asks the bank details demanding the pending dues and information about the refund difference.

Check the status of your application for the refund

Your documents/information which you have given to the Income Tax Department will be verified. If there is no problem then the claimed amount will be credited to your account. However, it may take some time for the transfer of money. If you want to see the status of your claim then you can visit the official website of the Income Tax Department and click on the dashboard option. Then you will get the option of View Return and Form on which you need to click. Then click on the Income Tax Return option to go to the Income Tax Return page. Now you can see whether your request has been processed or not. If you know that your information have not been verified then you can again apply for the proceedings. If you get the option of Varied Successfully option then money will be credited to your account.

You can also check your bank account