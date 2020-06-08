Bhubaneswar: Government of Odisha by a special flight of Air Asia shall airlift 180 persons from Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. The flight will land at Bhubaneswar at 12:50 pm.

The government had decided that persons stranded in remote parts from where rail services are not available and also travelling on road is not possible, will be evacuated by Air.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 3 lakhs persons have been brought to Odisha by “Shramik Trains” and many have been brought by road.

More than 600 persons have already been evacuated by Air from Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Himchal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Dedicated teams of officers of the Odisha Government have intensively interacted with the concerned State Governments and also the migrant workers, who are being brought back to the State.

All the formalities required under the COVID-19 protocols have been completed. Every arrangement to bring those workers to the concerned Airports by picking them up from different islands in the Anadaman have been done.

The mission will continue till all migrant workers safely return to the State said the official government sources.