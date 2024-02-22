Good news for farmers in Odisha! Govt extends KALIA Yojana for 3 more years

Bhubaneswar: In a good news for the farmers community, Odisha government today extended the KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme for three more years – 2024- 25 to 2026-27.

The decision to extend the KALIA Yojana was taken after the State Cabinet which met today under the chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnaik approved an estimated budget of Rs.6029.70 Crores for years 2024- 25 to 2026-27.

The scheme was extended for hassle free and smooth implementation of scheme and to bring the farmers into the financial main stream of society.

The State had implemented a farmers’ welfare scheme KALIA from 2018-19, since the majority of the population of the State is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture for their livelihood.

The scheme aims at accelerating the prosperity and progress of agriculture and alleviating the poverty of farmers, and landless agricultural households. Besides, the State had implemented KALIA Scholarship under Farmers’ Welfare KALIA Scheme to ensure educational development of the children of KALIA beneficiaries to avail professional/ technical education in different educational institutions, as the future of the farmers family depends on the development of their children.

This will encourage children of both small and marginal farmers, and landless farm families to pursue higher education. The social and financial progress of the farm families depends on the development of their children by availing KALIA scholarship.

For the benefit and larger interest of the farmers of the State and to ensure the smooth purchase of agricultural inputs, the release dates of the KALIA assistance can be further advanced than the above dates i.e. April 15 on-wards for the Kharif season and September 1 onwards for the Rabi season, as decided by the State Government from time to time.

Similarly, the eligible landless agricultural households those who have already received all installments (i.e Rs.12,500) shall be provided with additional financial support/ assistance to the extent, as decided by the Government from time to time.