Dateline for submission of online application for KALIA Scholarship for 2023-24 extended, check details

Bhubaneswar: The proposal of the Agriculture and Farmer’s Empowerment Department following the advice of Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain to extend the dateline for submission of online application for KALIA Scholarship for 2023-24 has been approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The dateline has been extended for submission of online application by students, validation of application by the institutes as well as final approval by the respective CDAO’s so that more number of students can avail KALIA Scholarship.

Important dates of KALIA Scholarship :

Extension of dateline for submission of online application for KALIA Scholarship for 2023-24

Submission of online application by student: From 31-01-2024 to 08-02-2024.

Last date for online validation of students records by the institute: From 09-02-2024 to 15-02-2024.

Last date for online approval of students record by the respective CDAO’s: From 19-02-2024 to 25-02-2024.

Here’s a list of courses and the amount of scholarships given to the students:

Courses Amount of Scholarship M.B.B.S 37,950 B.D.S 37,950 B.Pharma. 35,000 Basic B.Sc. Nursing 19,450 Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing 14,650 D.M.L.T 18,000 D.M.R.T 18,000 G.N.M 36,000 A.N.M 6,800 O.PT.H Assistant 18,000 D. Pharmacy 18,000 M.S/M.D 58,000 M.Sc. Nursing 21,150 Psych. Nursing (postgraduate course) 58,800 M.Sc. Pharmacy 54,000 B.A.M.S 9,500 B.H.M.S 9,500 B.Tech./B.Engineering 60,000 B.Architect/B.Planning 60,000 M.Tech. Engineering 66,000 B.B.A 30,000 B.C.A 30,000 M.B.A 65,000 M.C.A 40,000 Diploma/Polytechnic 26,5000 I.T.I/I.T.C 5,000 B.Tech. (Ag. Engineering) 60,575 B.V. Science & A.H. 77,895 B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture 60,575 B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture 60,575 B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry 60,575 B. Fishery Science 60,575 M.Tech. (Ag. Engineering) 35,835 M.Sc. (Ag/Hort/Fish/Forest) 35,835 M.V. Sc. & A.H. 35,835 B.Sc. (Hons.) Community Science 25,975 Agriculture Polytechnic 11,670

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government has launched the scholarship to help financially to the children of the farmers who come under the KALIA scheme.