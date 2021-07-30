Good News! 63,303 Primary School Teachers To Be Promoted In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 63,303 primary school teachers of Odisha will be promoted as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed on Friday for the reduction in the residency period for the promotion.

Reports said that the teaching post will be filled for various subjects in the high schools of Odisha. The Headmaster post will also be filled at the primary and high schools of the state.

With the implementation of the proposal, 29,759 assistant teachers assistant teachers at Level-V (A) will be promoted to Level-V (B) whereas 29,759 senior teachers at Level-V (B) will be promoted to Level-IV immediately.

In addition, 3,785 Headmasters at Level-IV will be promoted to Level-III by September.

The residency period for assistant teachers at Level-V (B) has been reduced from one year to six months. Similarly, the residency period has been reduced from two years to one year for promotion from Level-IV to Level-III.

It is to be noted that in 2017 the cadre of primary teachers was restructured and 51,164 posts instead of 21,463 posts at Level-IV whereas 18,769 posts instead of 9,305 posts at Level-III were created.