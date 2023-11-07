Gold loot at gunpoint in Keonjhar of Odisha, probe underway

Anandapur: In a shocking incident, there has been a gold loot at gunpoint in Keonjhar district of Odisha said reliable reports on Tuesday morning.

According to reports the incident has been reported from the Ambagadia area under Soso police station limits. It is worth mentioning that the gold loot at gunpoint in Keonjhar has taken place from a teacher.

Reports say that, the miscreants pointed a gun at the teacher and asked her to hand over her jewellery, cash and her mobile. The teacher has filed a complaint with the Soso police station, said reports.

According to latest reports, the Soso police has reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.