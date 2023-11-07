Woman murdered in Bhubaneswar in a gruesome manner, police probe underway

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman was murdered in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha in a gruesome manner said reliable reports on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the incident allegedly took place in the Gothapatna area under Chandaka police station limits in Bhubaneswar. Reports suggest that the woman was stabbed in a ruthless manner late at night on Monday.

The incident however came to light on Tuesday morning. The deceased woman has been identified as Sasmita Behera. She is said to be around 35-years-old. She was staying with her family in the Krishnapuri Colony, said reports.

Furthermore it is worth mentioning that the woman had put up a snacks/tiffin stall in the Gothapatna area under Chandaka police station limits. Latest reports say that the reason behind the murder of the woman in Bhubaneswar is yet to be ascertained.

The Chandaka police has reached the spot along with the scientific team. An investigation in this matter is underway. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter relating to the reaseon of the gruesome murder.