Odisha: Huge Bhola fish weighting 110 kg caught, watch

Balasore: A huge Bhola fish weighing more than 1 quintal and 10 kg was recently sold at a huffing price of Rs 25,000. A few fishermen from Paradeep area of Odisha had caught this huge fish from the deep sea which they later sold at Digha market.

As per reports, a few fishermen from Paradeep area had ventured to the sea yesterday night when the huge fish fell in the fishing net. Later it was found to be more than 110 kg in weight.

The fishermen later took it to the fish market of Digha in West Bengal to sell it. There were many takers for the fish and thus it was auctioned. A company named BBC from Kolkata bought the huge fish at a price of Rs 25 thousand.

The intestine of the rare Bhola fish is sold at high prices because it is used to manufacture drugs.

Telia Bhola fish also contains a lot of maw, from which drugs are made which can also be sold abroad, according to reports.

According to the fishermen such giant Telia Bhola fish comes twice or thrice in a year. And the fisherman who catches this fish becomes wealthy with just one catch.

Watch the fish here in this video below:

