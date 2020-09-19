‘Gitikabita Samman’ of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi named after Odia film personality Sarada Nayak

Bhubaneswar: The ‘Gitikabita Samman’ (lyricist award) of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi has been named after late Odia film director and actor Sarada Prasanna Nayak.

On the occasion of the late director’s ‘ekadasaha’ a meeting was held on Saturday in Bhubaneswar where the decision of the Government of Odisha to rename the award was announced. The award amount was also enhanced to Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The meeting was jointly organised by Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi and Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra Odissi Research Centre.

Besides, it was also said that a documentary has been made in memory of Nayak which will be aired on Doordarshan.

It is to be noted Odia film maker, director, actor and lyricist Sarada Prasanna Nayak passed away earlier this month at the age of 94. He is a recipient of Jaydev Award, Odisha’s top film award in in the year 2013.

Nayak was the director of the national award winning Odia film ‘Laxmi’. Besides he worked in many other Odia films including ‘Kaa’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Sansara’ as the dialogue writer and lyricist.