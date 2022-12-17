Girl & her uncle die of snake bite in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident a girl and her maternal uncle died of snake bite in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Friday night. The incident took place in the Chalanguda village under Chalanguda panchayat of the district.

The deceased girl has been idenitifed as Kamala Durua and her deceased uncle has been identified as Ganga Darua.

As per reports, the two were asleep in the house yesterday night when they got bitten by a poisonous snake. After some time somehow their family members came to know about this and the neighbours were intimated.

It was observed that the man had already died on the spot. The girl was rushed to Malkangiri District Head Quarter Hospital where she succumbed to the injury while under treatment.

After getting information Malkangiri Police reached the hospital and registered a case and sent the bodies for autopsy.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following death of the two.