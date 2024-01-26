Girl dead, father and brother critical in road accident in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Balasore: In a tragic incident a girl died while her brother and father sustained critical injury in a road accident in Balasore district of Odisha. The accident took place near the bridge near Batagram under Kamarda Police limits in Jaleswar area.

The deceased has been identified as Barsha Patra while her father has been identified as Surya Patra of Sribatsapur.

As per reports, Surya Patra of Sribatsapur village were returning home along with his daughter and son in a Scooty. When they were passing through the bridge near Batagram a speeding Apache bike which was coming from the opposite side hit their vehicle. Accordingly, the three were thrown out of the Scooty. As a result, Barsha was killed on the spot.

After witnessing the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and sent Surya Patra and his son to Jaleswar hospital. The Apache bike rider also became critical after sustaining injury. As their health condition deteriorated, the three have been shifted to Balasore district Headquarter hospital.

After getting alerted, Kamarda Police reached the spot and seized the vehicles involving the accident. Police also sent body of the deceased girl to hospital for autopsy.