Girl burnt alive in Ganjam: Deceased’s father files FIR against accused lover

Berhampur: In a development in the case of the young girl, Susmita Khandanga, who succumbed to burn injuries at Pratappur village in Ganjam on Wednesday, an FIR has been filed by her father against the accused lover who has allegedly burnt her alive.

Reportedly, Susmita’s father alleged that the accused, Krushna Chandra, was in a one sided love affair with the deceased. Due to this, he kidnapped Susmita and later burnt her to death.

On the other hand, accused Krushna Chandra said that Susmita was suffering from mental illness. “I was not present at the spot when the incident took place,” he added.

Krushna Chandra has been arrested on the basis of Susmita’s statement which she made before taking her last breath at the hospital.

She has alleged said that Krushna Chandra asked her to come down to an isolated place where Susmita insisted him to get married. The conversations lead to a heated argument following which he allegedly threw an inflammable item on Susmita and set her on fire.

The probe is still underway.