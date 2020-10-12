Balasore: A garment store owner has been brutally attacked by two local youths in Bhogarai block of Balasore district in Odisha.

According to sources, the shop owner had been attacked by two local youths identified as Rajendra Jena and Jitendra Jena who are said to be brothers.

The shop owner had earlier asked them not to create a ruckus in front of his shop as it was causing a traffic snarl.

They had argued with him and then gone away only to return later with a sword and attack him. The locals however overpowered the two assailants and handed them over to the police.

The Bhogarai police has held the two miscreants and a probe has been launched in this matter informed Sujata Khamari, IIC Bhogarai PS.