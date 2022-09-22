ganjam couple washed away in flood

Ganjam: Couple drowns due to flood like situation, woman goes missing

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Bhanjanagar: A couple travelling on a bike near Narigochha village in Bhanjanagar tehsil of Ganjam district were caught in a flood-like situation and washed away. While the husband was rescue, the wife is still missing.

The couple were travelling on a bike last night. The Chakunda canal near the village was had been flooded and was overflowing with water.

Due to this, the water suddenly flooded the road and the couple was washed away in the flow of water.

The husband, Ranjit Nayak was rescued. However, the wife, Monalisa is still missing.

