Ganja Worth Rs. 2.25cr Seized In Malkangiri Of Odisha, 3 Arrested

By WCE 2
Malkangiri: On Tuesday, as much as 2,256 kgs ganja (dry cannabis) has been seized from Malkangiri district in Odisha.

The police has arrested three persons in this connection. They have also seized a truck carrying  ganja worth over Rs 2.25 crores.

The ganja was concealed under the coal being transported with the help of a truck on Tuesday.

“The ganja was being smuggled from Chitrakonda to Raipur of Chhattisgarh” said the Chitrakonda SDPO Anshuman Dwivedi.

