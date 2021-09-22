Ganja Worth Rs. 2.25cr Seized In Malkangiri Of Odisha, 3 Arrested

Malkangiri: On Tuesday, as much as 2,256 kgs ganja (dry cannabis) has been seized from Malkangiri district in Odisha.

The police has arrested three persons in this connection. They have also seized a truck carrying ganja worth over Rs 2.25 crores.

The ganja was concealed under the coal being transported with the help of a truck on Tuesday.

“The ganja was being smuggled from Chitrakonda to Raipur of Chhattisgarh” said the Chitrakonda SDPO Anshuman Dwivedi.