Koraput: Ganja amounting to around half a crore has been seized from Koraput district of Odisha today. Two peddlers belonging to Punjab have also been arrested.

The police got a tip-off and seized the ganja which was being transported in a diesel tanker. They have arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sandip Singh Deb and Randip Singh. They were allegedly transporting the contraband to Kolkata. The diesel tank was searched and six quintals of ganja was found in a special chamber.

The police said that the estimated value of the seized ganja will be around Rs 50 lakh.