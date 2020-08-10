ganja seized koraput

Ganja Worth 50 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s Koraput, 4 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jeypore: In a major crack down on ganja today, the police in Koraput have made a major seize. The Jeypore Sadar police acting on a tip-off seized 937.2 kg and arrested 4 persons in the connection today.

It is noteworthy that cash amounting  to Rs 3,10,000  has been recovered from their possession.

The police intercepted a truck carrying the ganja and arrested the four smugglers involved in the act. Along with the truck 7 mobile phones and a Bolero was also seized.

