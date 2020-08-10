Ganja Worth 50 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s Koraput, 4 Arrested
Jeypore: In a major crack down on ganja today, the police in Koraput have made a major seize. The Jeypore Sadar police acting on a tip-off seized 937.2 kg and arrested 4 persons in the connection today.
It is noteworthy that cash amounting to Rs 3,10,000 has been recovered from their possession.
The police intercepted a truck carrying the ganja and arrested the four smugglers involved in the act. Along with the truck 7 mobile phones and a Bolero was also seized.
Continuing the drive against trafficking of Contraband article, #Jeypore_Sadar_PS seized 937.2 kgs of Ganja. Also seized cash of Rs. 3.1Lakh, 07 mobile phones, one Bolero & one truck and arrested four accused vide PS case no.147 dt.09.08.2020 U/S 20(b)(ii)(c) NDPS Act.@DGPOdisha pic.twitter.com/F7rEMDDIcI
— SP Koraput (@SPkoraput) August 10, 2020