ganja destroyed odisha
Ganja Being Destroyed

Ganja Destruction Drive In Odisha’s Kandhamal, 18 Cr Worth Plants Destroyed

By WCE 2

Baliguda: The Baliguda Police has started a major ganja destruction drive. Plants worth 18 Cr have been destroyed by the police in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

The Baliguda police has destroyed huge plantations in various panchayats of Gundeli, Malesikia, Dadagamunda areas.

The district Excise Department and Police conducted a joint raid and torched more than 180 acres of land. Almost 1.75 Lakh trees have been destroyed said officials.

The Baliguda SDPO, IIC, police personnel and excise department officials were present at the site during the destruction drive.

