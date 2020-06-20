Baripada: Odisha Government on Saturday provided compensation worth Rs 25 lakh to martyred jawan killed in Galwan Valley recently.

State Revenue Minister Sudam Marandi handed over the cheque to the family members of martyred Nanduram Soren.

Rajya Sabha member Mamata Mohanta, Morada MLA Raj Kishore Das, Rairangpur Sub-Collector Dharmanada Behera and others were present while Marandi handed over the cheque.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had declared the compensation amount to the family of Nanduram Soren and another martyred Odia jawan Chandrakant Pradhan from Kandhamal district.

Both of them were laid to rest with full State and military honours in their respective village yesterday.

The two bravehearts from Odisha were among the 20 Indian Army jawans killed in clashes with China’s People’s Liberation Army at Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday.