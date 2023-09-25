Anti-People, says CM on opposition to district visits by CMO officers to solve grievances

Bhubaneswar: Anti-People, says Odisha CM on opposition to district visits by CMO officers to solve people’s grievances.

The CM has clarified the stance on the much-opposed visits by the Government officials to the various districts of Odisha. The CM has further clarified that the opposition to these activities by the opposition is completely baseless and anti-people.

CM Naveen Patnaik has given this clarification in the Odisha Assembly on Monday. He has spoken in detail. The CM said, “People from all over the state used to come and submit their grievances and there was a robust system to solve them. It gave hope to the people to reach out to the highest office of the state.”

“When Covid happened the CM grievance cell was closed due to restrictions for almost two years. It was restarted after normalcy returned. However, post Covid we noticed that the average number of grievances and people coming to grievance cell had come down,” the CM added.

The CM emphasized, “Two years of Covid disruption caused dislocation in grievance redressal and I thought of reaching out to the people, by taking the CM Grievance Cell to the door steps of the people to cover all blocks and urban local bodies of the state in the shortest period possible.”

He further informed that, “CM Grievance Cell is handled by the CMO and as per my directions officers from the CMO conduced decentralized grievances cell in all the districts of the state.”

“This mammoth exercise was carried out in more than 190 locations over a period of six months. Every day three to five venues were covered and in the process 57442 petitions were collected from the people, and as on date 43536 petitions have been resolved or disposed off. The entire

exercise is transparent and technology driven. All the petitions and the action taken reports and the stage of disposal are available in the Janasunani portal,” further explained the CM.

“CM Grievance Cell is always handled by CMO and Ministers are not required to attend the same in Bhubaneswar. Once petitions are received, they are sent to concerned departments. Where is the issue of ministers versus officers in this?” the CM further questioned.