Rain

Fresh low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal around October 9, heavy rain predicted over Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure area is very likely to from over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east Central Bay of Bengal
around 9th October 2020, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The Met Centre, in its midday weather bulletin today, forecast heavy rainfall in many parts of Odisha during the next three days.

Details are as follows:

DAY 1

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Angul, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Balasore and Bhadrak till 8.30 AM of October 5.

DAY 2

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):
Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul and Keonjhar from 8.30 AM of October 5 to 8.30 AM of October 6.

DAY 3
Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj from 8.30 AM of October 6 to 8.30 AM of October 7.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha Coast, adjoining Northwest and West-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

