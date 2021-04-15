Fresh 379 COVID Positive Cases Reported In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as 379 new COVID positive cases have been reported in the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

The city civic body today on its Twitter handle informed that the active cases tally today rose to 1794 following the detection of 379 that included 109 quarantine cases and 270 local contacts.

Likewise, 66 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Here are the details of Covid updates of Bhubaneswar: