Free entry into Konark temple on Magha Saptami

Konark: Free entry into the Konark Temple was made today on the occasion of Magha Saptami by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Lakhs of devotees took a holy dip at the Chandrabhaga beach on Saturday morning on the occasion of the holy Magha Saptami festival.

As per the tradition, the presiding deities of Konark, Lord Tribeniswara, Lord Aisaneswara and Lord Dakhineswara were taken out on a grand procession to the Tirtha Mandap at Chandrabhaga on the auspicious occasion and were given bath at around 3.50 am.

To manage the crowd, 30 platoons of police force were deployed in Konark, informed Puri SP K.Vishal.

On the seventh day of the first half of the ‘Magha’ month, pilgrims take the dip with the age-old belief that a bath in the beach would cleanse them of skin diseases and wash away their sins.