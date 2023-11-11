Fraudster arrested for duping several youths of over Rs 59 lakh in Odisha’s Balasore

Cuttack: In a recent incident, Cuttack cyber police arrested a man for duping several youths on the pretext of giving them a job, said reliable reports in this regard. Allegedly, the man has duped the youths of over Rs 59 lakhs under the fake promise of fetching their jobs at Indian Railways and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

An official release from the Cuttack Cyber police identified the man as Santosh Mohanty. Reportedly, Mohanty is a resident of Balaram Nagar in Odisha’s Balasore district, under the limits of Baliapal police station.

As per reports from reliable sources, the arrest was made following a complaint lodged at the Baranga police station in Cuttack. Upon investigation, it was found that Mohanty had duped numerous people of over Rs 59 lakhs. Reportedly, he used to promise offer letters to the people by showing them a fake selection list of candidates.

The police seized a laptop, 18 debit cards, two PAN cards, eight mobile phones, 13 sim cards, hard disks, pen drives, 2 forged certificates of members of DRDO, and vigilance from Santosh Mohanty.

Further details into the matter awaited.