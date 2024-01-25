Four from Odisha among 34 to get Padma Awards 2024

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great joy and pride for the people of Odisha that four individuals from the state are among other great personalities who have been selected for the Padma Awards 2024.

As per the list of Padma Shri Awards for 2024 released by the Union Government on the eve of Republic Day, Binod Maharana, Binod Kumar Pasayat, Gopinath Swain and Bhagabat Pradhan from Odisha have been selected for the prestigious award.

A brief life of Gopinath Swain:

Krishna Leela Singer from Ganjam, dedicated his life to preserve and promote the tradition. His commitment to traditional techniques and improvisational methods breathed like into Krishna Leela, created a bridge between past and present.

He sang and taught five ancient rags- Dakhinasri, Chinta Desakhya, Todi Bhatiari, Bhatiari and Kumbha Kamdi.

He established Akhadas (traditional village schools) and imparted his knowledge to hundreds of disciples. Despite old age, he has been teaching and propagating this unique art, scouting talent from across Southern Odisha. Coming from a family of Krishna Leela performers, commenced his musical journey from the age of five.

A brief life of Bhagabat Pradhan:

Exponent of Sabda Nrutya folk dance from Bargarh, who has taken the dance form beyond the temples.

He dedicated over five decades of his life to preserve and popularize the art which is considered the dance of Mahadev.

His lifelong efforts contributed significantly in sustaining the dance form including training more than 600 dancers.

He worked as Lower Primary Teacher during 1960s, faced financial challenge, but never gave up devotion towards his art.

