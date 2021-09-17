Four arrested in minor gangrape case in Rairangpur

Rairangpur: The Odisha police on Friday arrested four persons including two minor boys in the rape case of a minor girl under Bahalda police limits in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district.

The incident came into the light after parents of the minor lodged a complaint with the police.

According to reports, the minor girl was working at a brick kiln when some unknown miscreants took her away to an unknown place and raped her.

The minor alleges in her complaint that the entire incident has been filmed.

After the complaint, the police took action and have arrested four persons including two minor boys and have started lodged an investigation into the matter.

