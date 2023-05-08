Former samiti member murdered in Dhenkanal of Odisha

Kamakhyanagar: In a shocking incident a former samiti member in Dhenkanal district of Odisha has been allegedly murdered on Monday. The incident of the murder of a former samiti member has been reported from Dighi panchayat of Kamakhyanagar block in Dhenkanal district.

The former member from Dighi panchayat was allegedly murdered over suspected past enmity while returning home from a cashew orchard. As many as five persons have been detained in this connection by the Kamakhyanagar police.

Yesterday in a shocking incident, a man has killed his wife and cut her into pieces and put her into a sack, and disposed of her body in Balasore district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Palasia village under Basta police station limits in Balasore district of Odisha in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased woman has been identified as Mama Das.

The villagers spotted the alleged killer Pradip and his family with the sack and thought it to be suspicious and immediately informed Mama’s family. The dismembered body of Mama Das was then found by her family stuffed inside a sack tied with the help of a country towel (gamcha).

The family of Pradip however told Mama’s family that she had somehow been run over by a train and that they were taking her body in the sack to cremate her at the cremation grounds near the village. To this the members of Mama’s family asked why they were not informed.

According to reports, the husband identified as Pradip Das and his friend have been missing since the incident came to light on Sunday morning. However, the mother-in-law and brother-in-law of Mama have been detained by the Basta police and are being questioned.

However, the family of Mama has alleged murder. They have further said that the in-laws have tortured and killed their daughter due to a dowry demand. The reason behind this heinous and inhuman act however is yet to be ascertained.

The Basta police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. They are looking for the murder weapon, and have launched a manhunt for the alleged accused Pradip Das.