Former Odisha CM & Minister join BRS

Hyderabad: Former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang and former minister Jayaram Pangi joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Hyderabad today.

Gamang and Pangi joined BRS in the presence of party chief & Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Gamang’s son Sishir, former MLA Nabin Nanda and Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) leader Akshay Kumar also embraced the BRS.