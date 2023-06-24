Former MLA Ramamurthy Gamang convicted in wife’s murder case

Bhubaneswar: A Special Court in Bhubaneswar today convicted former Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gomango in his wife’s murder case, which occurred in 1995. He has been convicted under Section 302/201 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While conducting hearing in the case today, the court convicted Ramamurthy after hearing the statements of 11 witnesses and going through 15 documents and evidences. However, the court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Tuesday.

Ramamurthy’s wife Sashirekha was found dead in his then official quarter in MLA Colony in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances. He had said the police that she died after falling inside the bathroom. However, the police investigation revealed that he had murdered her.

Gomango, contested the Gunupur Assembly election in 1995 on Janata Dal ticket before joining BJP in 2000. He was re-elected from Gunupur in 2000 on BJP ticket but lost the 2004 Assembly election. Later, he quit the saffron party shortly after the BJD snapped ties with BJP in 2009. However, he returned to BJP after being denied the MLA ticket by BJD for the 2014 election.